BNS Bill proposes higher fine for illegal payments in connection with polls, failure to keep accounts
The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Bill introduced in the Lok Sabha by Home Minister Amit Shah proposes an enhanced fine of Rs 10,000 instead of the present Rs 500 for illegal payments in connection with an election.
While matters related to elections, candidates, poll bribery and electoral offences are dealt with under sections 171A to 171I in the Indian Penal Code, they are mentioned in sections 167 to 175 under Chapter 9 of BNS.
According to section 171H of the IPC, whoever without the general or special authority in writing of a candidate incurs or authorises expenses on account of the holding of any public meeting, or upon any advertisement, circular or publication, or in any other way whatsoever for the purpose of promoting or procuring the election of such candidate, shall be punished with fine which may extend to Rs 500.
But according to section 174 of BNS, the fine has been pegged up to Rs 10,000.
Similarly, according to section 171I of the IPC, anyone who fails to keep accounts of expenses incurred at or in connection with an election shall be punished with a fine which may extend to Rs 500.
But as per section 175 of BNS, the fine may extend to Rs 5,000.
