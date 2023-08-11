Left Menu

New India Assurance Q1 profit doubles to Rs 260 crore

The company said the gross premium during the quarter rose to Rs 11,362 crore as against Rs 10,349 crore last year.The Mumbai-headquartered insurer, which has a presence in 28 countries, earned an income from investment of Rs 1,355 crore as against Rs 962 crore in the year-ago quarter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 21:25 IST
Reprsentative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Public sector general insurer New India Assurance on Friday reported doubling of net profit to Rs 260 crore for the June quarter.

The non-life insurer had recorded a net profit of Rs 118 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income rose to Rs 9,274 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal, as against Rs 8,143 crore, New India Assurance said in a regulatory filing. The company said the gross premium during the quarter rose to Rs 11,362 crore as against Rs 10,349 crore last year.

The Mumbai-headquartered insurer, which has a presence in 28 countries, earned an income from investment of Rs 1,355 crore as against Rs 962 crore in the year-ago quarter. The gross NPA of the insurer came down to 0.85 per cent from 1.19 per cent in the first quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company witnessed an improvement in solvency margin to 1.85 per cent as against 1.72 per cent in the June quarter last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

