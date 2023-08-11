Left Menu

NASA's next Moon rover passes gate review; advances towards late 2024 launch

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 11-08-2023 22:56 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 22:56 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASA_SLS)
NASA's Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER), a mobile robot that will go to the Moon's South Pole to get a close-up view of the location and concentration of water ice, has passed the agency's gate review, permitting the team to fully proceed into building the flight rover, with an anticipated launch date slated for late next year.

The mandatory review gauges the project's preparedness for integrating various activities, including having the requisite procedures, facilities, and hardware in place to commence the complex assembly process. This review is critical due to its implications for flight hardware, as any setbacks or oversights at this juncture could jeopardize the entire mission.

Passing this review officially moves the VIPER mission from the design and verification phase into the crucial stages of assembly and integration. The mobile robot is planned for delivery to the lunar surface in late 2024 under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

"The VIPER team prepared for this moment for many months now, getting our new cleanroom up and running, and performance calibration tests in our key facilities, like thermovaccuum chambers, vibration stands, and acoustic facilities – some of which have long histories supporting other NASA missions. We continue to get every bit of prep-work completed, while we wait for delivery of some critical pieces of hardware. As a result, the VIPER team continues to be agile and responsive to changing conditions, daily," said Dan Andrews, VIPER Project Manager.

With each stride forward, VIPER brings us closer to realizing the audacious vision of a long-term human presence on the Moon, paving the way for exploration of Mars and beyond.

