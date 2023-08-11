Left Menu

Peru economy likely shrunk in June, central bank says

Reuters | Lima | Updated: 11-08-2023 23:42 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 23:36 IST
Peru's economy likely shrunk between 0.5% and 0.7% in June, the central bank's top economist said, adding that the economy is forecast to have contracted around 0.5% in the second quarter.

The Andean nation's economy has been battered this year by social conflicts and effects from the El Nino weather phenomenon.

