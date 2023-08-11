Peru economy likely shrunk in June, central bank says

Peru's economy likely shrunk between 0.5% and 0.7% in June, the central bank's top economist said, adding that the economy is forecast to have contracted around 0.5% in the second quarter.

The Andean nation's economy has been battered this year by social conflicts and effects from the El Nino weather phenomenon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)