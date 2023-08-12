Left Menu

Emergency declared in parts of Russia's Far East in typhoon aftermath

After lashing southern Japan, Khanun weakened into a tropical depression as it crossed into North Korea on Friday from South Korea. In Russian Far East, a region in the easternmost part of Russia and the Asian continent, 32 settlements were cut off, 543 residential houses and large swathes of roads were flooded by Saturday morning, Russia's RIA agency reported.

A state of emergency was declared in nine municipalities in Russian Far East on Saturday after heavy downpours flooded villages in the aftermath of Typhoon Khanun that pummelled Japan earlier this week, Russian agencies reported. After lashing southern Japan, Khanun weakened into a tropical depression as it crossed into North Korea on Friday from South Korea.

In Russian Far East, a region in the easternmost part of Russia and the Asian continent, 32 settlements were cut off, 543 residential houses and large swathes of roads were flooded by Saturday morning, Russia's RIA agency reported. Citing emergency services, RIA reported that a state of emergency was declared in nine municipalities in Primorye, a region in the Russian Far East of which the port of Vladivostok is the administrative centre.

RIA also reported that a dam that was built to contain floods was breached in Ussuriysk, a city about 100 km (62 miles) north of Vladivostok. It gave no further details. Double the monthly rainfall is expected in some areas of the region this week, RIA reported.

