Left Menu

Karnataka Research Foundation to be set up for R&D in startups, industries: Minister

Individuals, industry experts can provide their know-how to the proposed KSRF, the minister explained.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-08-2023 19:45 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 19:45 IST
Karnataka Research Foundation to be set up for R&D in startups, industries: Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Minister N S Boseraju on Saturday said a state-level research foundation will be formed to conduct research and development in startups and industries.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the Indian StartUp Festival-2023 at Sathya Sai Village here, Boseraju said it is imperative for constant research and development in the field of science and technology that is fundamental to the startup ecosystem.

''Our government is taking all necessary steps to create an enabling atmosphere including scientific temperament in the process of learning. We have also focused on protecting ecology and environment as well as ensure a robust economy,'' said the minister, who holds the Science and Technology and Minor Irrigation departments.

Stating that Bengaluru is rightly described as the startup capital of the country, Boseraju said the government has created an enabling atmosphere in terms of infrastructure because of which a number of startup industries are coming up in a big way.

''In this respect, research and development is very important. In an effort to provide R&D to the industries, Karnataka Research Foundation is being established. Individuals, industry experts can provide their know-how to the proposed KSRF,'' the minister explained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India
2
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
3
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition...

 Global
4
Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier on Saturday

Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023