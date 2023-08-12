Left Menu

7 new laws, including Delhi services legislation, receive Presidential assent

Updated: 12-08-2023 20:07 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 20:07 IST
7 new laws, including Delhi services legislation, receive Presidential assent
Seven new laws, including the one related to the control of services matter in Delhi, passed by Parliament this week came into force on Saturday after they received the assent of President Droupadi Murmu. The legislations that become operational are: The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2023; The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023; The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023; The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023; The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Act, 2023; The National Dental Commission Act, 2023 and The Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2023.

Last week too, as many as seven new laws became effective after the President gave her assent following their passage by Parliament.

These were - The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2023; The Cinematograph (Amendment) Act, 2023, The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023; The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Act, 2023; The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Act, 2023; The Multi State Cooperative Societies Amendment Act 2023 and The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Act, 2023.

