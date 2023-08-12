At least two dead, including infant, after migrant boat capsizes off Tunisia
Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 22:30 IST
At least two people were killed, including an eight-month-old infant, and 13 rescued after a migrant boat capsized off Tunisia's Gabes coast, state radio said on Saturday.
A search was underway for missing migrants, Radio Tunisienne added.
