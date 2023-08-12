Delhi govt likely to provide luxury buses for pilgrimage sites near city

The Delhi government is considering sending senior citizens to pilgrimage sites near the national capital on luxury buses under the Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra Yojna, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday. More than 71,000 people from Delhi have gone on pilgrimages by 72 trains under the scheme so far, he said. ''I want every elderly person in Delhi to go on a pilgrimage but sometimes, trains are not available. So, luxury buses can be used to send them to nearby pilgrimage places like Ayodhya,'' he said.

The chief minister met a group of people headed for a pilgrimage to Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat at the Thyagraj Stadium here. He asked them to seek blessings for Delhi and the country.

Kejriwal flagged off a caravan of pilgrims to Dwarkadhish. The train for Dwarkadheesh was the 73rd under the Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra Yojna. It accommodated an additional 780 passengers who were scheduled to leave on the pilgrimage on August 12, a statement by the Delhi government. Kejriwal assured the people of more such pilgrimage opportunities to nearby sites via luxury buses. ''I want to send each elderly citizen of Delhi for the pilgrimage who is older than 60 years. I want to make sure that everyone has completed at least one round of the Teerth Yatra and then will start round two. ''But, due to the shortage of trains we are not able to do this as quick as we want to,'' he said. He added that the Delhi government will try to cover the pilgrimage sites near Delhi like Mathura, Vrundavan, Haridwar, Rishikesh and also Ayodhya by luxury buses. Revenue Minister Atishi was also present at the event.

