Left Menu

Death toll from mudslide in China's Xi'an rises to four

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2023 08:34 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 08:34 IST
Death toll from mudslide in China's Xi'an rises to four

The death toll from a mudslide last week in China's northwestern Shaanxi province has risen to four, state radio said on Sunday.

State-owned China Central Television (CCTV) had earlier reported that Friday's mudslide in the city of Xi'an, which followed heavy rainfall in the region, left a total of 18 people dead or missing, with two confirmed casualties. Rescue work was underway with a total of 81 people and 11 vehicles deployed at the site，the state radio report said.

Towns and cities across northern China have been lashed by torrential rain and flooding in recent weeks causing multiple deaths and extensive damage, after Typhoon Doksuri made landfall in the country on July 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
2
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition...

 Global
3
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023