Death toll from mudslide in China's Xi'an rises to four

The death toll from a mudslide last week in China's northwestern Shaanxi province has risen to four, state radio said on Sunday.

State-owned China Central Television (CCTV) had earlier reported that Friday's mudslide in the city of Xi'an, which followed heavy rainfall in the region, left a total of 18 people dead or missing, with two confirmed casualties. Rescue work was underway with a total of 81 people and 11 vehicles deployed at the site，the state radio report said.

Towns and cities across northern China have been lashed by torrential rain and flooding in recent weeks causing multiple deaths and extensive damage, after Typhoon Doksuri made landfall in the country on July 28.

