There has been a healthy tradition of excellent coordination between the peoples representatives of the parties and the opposition in the state.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-08-2023 08:35 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 08:35 IST
MLA housing complex inaugurated in Jaipur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that all parties working together in works of public interest is a sign of a mature democratic system.

Inaugurating the MLA housing project near the state assembly here on Saturday, he also said that under 'Vision 2030', his government's target is to bring the state in the developed category. There has been a healthy tradition of excellent coordination between the people's representatives of the parties and the opposition in the state. All parties working together in works of public interest is a sign of a mature democratic system, he was quoted as saying in an official statement.

Under the MLA housing project, 60 flats have been built at a cost of Rs 444 crore.

Officials said special care has been taken for the security of the MLAs in the housing project.

More than 80 state-of-the-art and high range CCTV cameras have been installed in the common areas of the entire campus. Smart parking facility is also being made available in the double basement in the campus, in which 921 four wheelers can be parked together.

During the event, the chief minister released a booklet on achievements of four years of the Rajasthan Housing Board.

Assembly Speaker CP Joshi said people's representatives and their families would get better residential facilities through this project.

Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said the state government took the initiative of building flats for MLAs and the project was completed in record time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

