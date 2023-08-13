Left Menu

Russia evacuates 2,000 in Far East flooding

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 13-08-2023 15:47 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 15:40 IST
Russia evacuates 2,000 in Far East flooding
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Over 2,000 people have been evacuated from flooded areas of the Primorye region in Russia's Far East, emergency officials said Sunday.

Heavy downpours flooded villages in the region in the aftermath of Typhoon Khanun, which battered Japan earlier this week before making its way toward the Korean peninsula.

The remnants of the storm, now downgraded from typhoon status, were slated to bring double the monthly rainfall to some areas of the region over the weekend, according to Russian state media.

“More than 2,000 people, including 405 children, have been evacuated in Primorye,” the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said on Telegram.

Over 4,300 residential buildings were flooded and 28 settlements cut off by floodwaters, with 16 of the region's districts affected.

On Friday, local officials said that downpours had already caused floods in seven districts and killed at least three people — a woman and two children, ages 10 and 12.

