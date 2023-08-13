MakeMyTrip, Tourism Ministry partner to bring 'Traveller's Map of India' to boost offbeat destinations

Online travel company MakeMyTrip on Sunday said it has joined hands with the tourism ministry to showcase over 600 destinations which are beyond the country's most popular travel wonders.

The Traveller's Map of India microsite, developed by MakeMyTrip, provides an interactive platform for travellers to discover destinations within the country, the company said in a statement.

This microsite has been designed in line with the government's - DekhoApnaDesh - programme. Om Infra Q1 net profit more than doubles to Rs 16 cr New Delhi: Construction player Om Infra's consolidated net profit has more than doubled to Rs 16 crore during June quarter, backed by higher revenues.

It had clocked Rs 7.20 crore net profit during the April June period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

The company's revenue from operations also more than doubled to Rs 262.71 crore in the first quarter of ongoing fiscal, compared to Rs 116.85 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

As on June 30, the company order book was at Rs 2500 crore.

Om Infra is a Rajasthan-based diversified business house into hydro mechanical equipment, turnkey-based solutions for infra engineering , water pipe lines and civil structures of dams among other infrastructure projects.

