PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2023 15:58 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 15:58 IST
MakeMyTrip, Tourism Ministry partner to bring 'Traveller's Map of India' to boost offbeat destinations
Online travel company MakeMyTrip on Sunday said it has joined hands with the tourism ministry to showcase over 600 destinations which are beyond the country's most popular travel wonders.

The Traveller's Map of India microsite, developed by MakeMyTrip, provides an interactive platform for travellers to discover destinations within the country, the company said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

