Left Menu

Delhi forest dept launches training portal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2023 18:23 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 18:23 IST
Delhi forest dept launches training portal
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Environment and Forest Minister Gopal Rai Sunday launched a portal to provide training to stakeholders and citizens on the several acts, schemes, and activities of the Forest and Wildlife Department.

Rai launched the portal during the inauguration of a tree plantation drive in Patparganj here to increase the green belt in the area and reduce pollution levels, a statement said.

The training initiative would facilitate a deeper understanding of the forest department's operations, the statement said.

Rai emphasised that the Kejriwal government is committed to planting over 52 lakh saplings this year and has set a goal of enhancing the green cover across the city. Under the government's Green Action Plan, the continuous decline in pollution and the increase in the green cover have been notable achievements, contributing to a 30 per cent reduction in pollution levels over the last 8 years, the statement said.

The training programme is open for all and interested participants can register on https://training.eforest.delhi.gov.in, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition...

 Global
4
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023