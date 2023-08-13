World News Roundup: Czech police seize 646 kilograms of cocaine in banana shipment -report; Pope Francis denounces 'pain and shame' of Mediterranean migrant deaths and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Czech police seize 646 kilograms of cocaine in banana shipment -report

Czech police have seized 646 kilograms (1,424.19 lb) of cocaine hidden among bananas heading for a local supermarket, news website reported on Sunday. The drug, found in boxes that arrived from Ecuador, is estimated to be worth 2 billion Czech crowns ($91.17 million), which makes it one of the largest shipments discovered by police in the Czech Republic, tn.cz said.

Pope Francis denounces 'pain and shame' of Mediterranean migrant deaths

Pope Francis on Sunday urged politicians to address the "open wound" of migrant deaths in the Mediterranean, saying he had been praying for the 41 people who died in a shipwreck earlier this month. "With both pain and shame we must declare that, since the start of the year, already almost 2,000 men, women and children have died in that sea while attempting to reach Europe," Francis said after the weekly Angelus prayer.

Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll hits 93

The death toll from the Maui wildfires in Hawaii reached 93 on Saturday, according to the Maui County website, making it the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century, with the total likely to rise as cadaver dogs sift through the ruins of Lahaina. The scale of the damage came into sharper focus four days after a fast-moving blaze leveled the historic resort town, obliterating buildings and melting cars.

Russian scientists start processing first data on Luna-25 craft - space agency

Russian scientists have started processing the first data received on the Luna-25 spacecraft after switching on the scientific equipment on board for the first time, Russia’s space agency Roscosmos said on Sunday. "Luna-25 continues its flight to the Earth's natural satellite - all systems of the automatic station are working properly, communication with it is stable, the energy balance is positive," Roscosmos said in a statement published on the Telegram messaging app.

In Ecuador, party of slain presidential candidate picks replacement

The political party of Ecuador's assassinated presidential hopeful, Fernando Villavicencio, picked his would-be vice presidential candidate to replace him as the party standard-bearer on Saturday, just a week before the election. Villavicencio's Build party, or Construye in Spanish, announced on social media it had tapped Andrea Gonzalez to replace the slain 59-year-old in the Aug. 20 vote.

Argentines start voting in primaries set to test political mood

Argentines headed to the polls on Sunday morning in primary elections, with voters likely to punish the ruling center-left Peronist coalition, angry at inflation scraping 116% and a cost-of-living crisis that has left four in 10 people in poverty. The primary is obligatory for most adults and each person gets one vote, making it in effect a giant dress rehearsal of the general election in October and giving a clear indication of who is the favorite to take the presidency.

West Africa bloc seeks ways to engage with Niger junta

West Africa's regional bloc kept up its search on Sunday for diplomatic ways to overturn last month's coup in Niger, while retaining the threat of military intervention amid a crisis that has sucked in global superpowers. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said on Saturday that it aimed to send a parliamentary committee to meet the coup leaders, who have imprisoned Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum and dissolved the elected government, in the seventh coup in West and Central Africa in three years.

Taiwan vice president stops over in New York on way to Paraguay

Taiwan Vice President William Lai arrived in New York on Saturday at the start of a sensitive U.S. stopover, which China has condemned and Taiwanese officials fear could prompt more Chinese military activity around the democratically governed island. Lai, the front-runner to become Taiwan's president in elections in January, is officially making only transit stops in the United States on his way to and from Paraguay for the swearing in of its president next week.

At mass grave exhumation, daughter of Spanish Civil War victim seeks closure

Benita Navacerrada is a 91-year-old Spanish woman with a yearning to know where her father was buried more than 80 years ago. She hopes the answer will lie in an exhumation outside Madrid of the remains of more than 100 people who were executed by forces of late dictator Francisco Franco in 1939, in the aftermath of Spain's Civil War.

Russian warship fires warning shots on cargo ship in Black Sea

A Russian warship on Sunday fired warning shots at a cargo ship in the southwestern Black Sea as it made its way northwards, the first time Russia has fired on merchant shipping beyond Ukraine since exiting a landmark UN-brokered grain deal last month. Russia in July halted participation in the Black Sea grain deal that allowed Ukraine to export agricultural produce via the Black Sea and Moscow cautioned that it deemed all ships heading to Ukrainian waters to be potentially carrying weapons.

