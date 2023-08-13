Left Menu

Massive fire at chemical godown in Delhi's Alipur; no injuries reported

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 19:12 IST
Massive fire at chemical godown in Delhi's Alipur; no injuries reported
A massive fire broke out at a chemical godown in north Delhi''s Alipur area on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The fire department took three hours to douse the blaze, the officials said, adding that no injuries have been reported so far.

Information regarding the blaze was received at around 3.10 pm, following which 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the officials said.

The fire at the godown, which stored chemicals used in PVC, was doused by around 6.10 pm, they added.

