Left Menu

Maharashtra: Worker killed after iron bars fall on him at construction site in Nagpur

A 28-year-old worker was killed when iron bars from an under-construction building fell on him in Maharashtras Nagpur city, police said on Sunday. The incident took place at a construction site in Gandhi Nagar under Ambazari police station area around 11.30 am on Saturday, an official said.Naeem Sheikh Jodul Sheikh, a native of Jharkhand, was pulling a pillar with a rope when iron bars from the side pillar fell on him, he said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-08-2023 19:22 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 19:22 IST
Maharashtra: Worker killed after iron bars fall on him at construction site in Nagpur
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old worker was killed when iron bars from an under-construction building fell on him in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Sunday. The incident took place at a construction site in Gandhi Nagar under Ambazari police station area around 11.30 am on Saturday, an official said.

Naeem Sheikh Jodul Sheikh, a native of Jharkhand, was pulling a pillar with a rope when iron bars from the side pillar fell on him, he said. Sheikh sustained severe injuries and was declared dead at a hospital, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition...

 Global
4
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023