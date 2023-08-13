Left Menu

Assam floods: 75,000 people affected, 4 rivers flowing above danger level

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 13-08-2023 20:02 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 20:00 IST
The flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Sunday affecting more than 75,000 people, an official bulletin said.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report said the floods claimed a life in Sivasagar district. With this, the death toll in this year's deluge has reached 12, an official said.

At least four major rivers were flowing above the danger level in the state, officials said, adding the Brahmaputra has breached the red mark in Dhubri and Nematighat, while the Disang was flowing above the danger level in Nanglamuraghat and Dikhou in Sivasagar.

Eight districts are currently reeling under floods, affecting 75,209 people, they said.

Dhemaji is the worst hit with 46,754 people affected, followed by Sivasagar (22,650).

Altogether 1,515 affected people are staying in nine relief camps, officials said and added 52 relief distribution centres are functional.

Embankments in four places in Sivasagar district have been affected, they said.

Erosion has been reported from Kamrup, Kokrajhar and Nalbari districts, officials added.

