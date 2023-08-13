Left Menu

MP: Four minor boys drown in pond in Katni district

PTI | Katni | Updated: 13-08-2023 21:45 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 21:45 IST
MP: Four minor boys drown in pond in Katni district
  • Country:
  • India

At least four boys, aged 11 to 14 years, drowned while bathing in a pond in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in Naigwa village under the Sleemanabad police station limits at around 4 PM.

''The boys were playing near the pond. They entered the waters to take a bath when they drowned,'' said Superintendent of Police Abhijeet Kumar Ranjan.

He said the parents of the deceased are labourers who were out for work when the incident occurred.

The police officer said family members of the boys spotted clothes and a bicycle near the waterbody while looking for them.

Some villagers started looking for the boys in the pond and found their bodies, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
2
Saudi Arabia appoints non-resident ambassador for Palestinian territories 

Saudi Arabia appoints non-resident ambassador for Palestinian territories 

 Saudi Arabia
3
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global
4
Skin cancer screening guidelines can seem confusing – three skin cancer researchers explain when to consider getting checked

Skin cancer screening guidelines can seem confusing – three skin cancer rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023