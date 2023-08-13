MP: Four minor boys drown in pond in Katni district

At least four boys, aged 11 to 14 years, drowned while bathing in a pond in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in Naigwa village under the Sleemanabad police station limits at around 4 PM.

''The boys were playing near the pond. They entered the waters to take a bath when they drowned,'' said Superintendent of Police Abhijeet Kumar Ranjan.

He said the parents of the deceased are labourers who were out for work when the incident occurred.

The police officer said family members of the boys spotted clothes and a bicycle near the waterbody while looking for them.

Some villagers started looking for the boys in the pond and found their bodies, he added.

