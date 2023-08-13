Left Menu

Red alert for heavy rains in 6 districts of Uttarakhand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 13-08-2023 22:19 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 22:12 IST
Red alert for heavy rains in 6 districts of Uttarakhand
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A red alert for heavy rains on Sunday and Monday has been sounded in six districts of Uttarakhand, including Dehradun and Nainital, by the meteorological department here.

The hill state has been reeling under incessant Monsoon showers that have left 60 people dead and 17 missing while affecting normal life.

Intense to very heavy spells of rain with thunder and lightning at isolated places have been forecast for the two days in Tehri, Dehradun, Pauri, Champawat, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts where the red alert has been sounded, while Haridwar district is under orange alert, officials said.

The government has directed their district magistrates and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to remain alert to assist the people in case of any emergency.

Authorities in Dehradun and Champawat have ordered the closure of schools in the two districts on Monday.

Landslides triggered by incessant rains have blocked traffic on various roads, including national highways, affecting the movement of people, they said.

Rishikesh-Chamba National Highway was blocked for traffic due to a landslide near Kunjapuri Bagardhar in Tehri while the movement of heavy vehicles has been stopped on Rishikesh-Devprayag-Srinagar National Highways at Sakhnidhar.

According to information from the State Emergency Operation Center, 60 people have lost their lives, 37 have been injured and 17 are missing so far in various incidents during this Monsoon.

In addition, 1,169 houses were damaged and a large amount of agricultural land was washed away. Roads and bridges have also suffered a lot of damage due to the rains in the state.

A red alert is a warning for extremely bad weather conditions that are certainly going to disrupt travel and power and pose a significant risk to life.

An orange alert indicates extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
2
Saudi Arabia appoints non-resident ambassador for Palestinian territories 

Saudi Arabia appoints non-resident ambassador for Palestinian territories 

 Saudi Arabia
3
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global
4
Skin cancer screening guidelines can seem confusing – three skin cancer researchers explain when to consider getting checked

Skin cancer screening guidelines can seem confusing – three skin cancer rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023