Left Menu

Fifth ODI Scoreboard: India vs West Indies

PTI | Lauderhill | Updated: 13-08-2023 22:22 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 22:22 IST
Fifth ODI Scoreboard: India vs West Indies
  • Country:
  • United States

Scoreboard of the fifth and final T20 International between India and the West Indies here on Sunday. Scoreboard: India: Yashasvi Jaiswal c & b Hosein 5 Shubman Gill lbw b Hosein 9 Suryakumar Yadav lbw b Holder 61 Tilak Varma c & b Chase 27 Sanju Samson c Pooran b Shepherd 13 Hardik Pandya c Holder b Shepherd 14 Axar Patel c Shepherd b Holder 13 Arshdeep Singh b Shepherd 8 Kuldeep Yadav lbw b Shepherd 0 Yuzvendra Chahal not out 0 Mukesh Kumar not out 4 Extras: (B-4, W-7) 11 Total: ( For nine in 20 overs) 165 Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-17, 3-66, 4-87, 5-130, 6-140, 7-149, 8-149, 9-161 Bowling: Akeal Hosein 4-0-24-2, Kyle Mayers 1-0-4-0, Jason Holder 4-0-36-2, Alzarri Joseph 3-0-41-0, Roston Chase 4-0-25-1, Romario Shepherd 4-0-31-4. MORE

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
2
Saudi Arabia appoints non-resident ambassador for Palestinian territories 

Saudi Arabia appoints non-resident ambassador for Palestinian territories 

 Saudi Arabia
3
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global
4
Skin cancer screening guidelines can seem confusing – three skin cancer researchers explain when to consider getting checked

Skin cancer screening guidelines can seem confusing – three skin cancer rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023