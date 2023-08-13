Fifth ODI Scoreboard: India vs West Indies
- Country:
- United States
Scoreboard of the fifth and final T20 International between India and the West Indies here on Sunday. Scoreboard: India: Yashasvi Jaiswal c & b Hosein 5 Shubman Gill lbw b Hosein 9 Suryakumar Yadav lbw b Holder 61 Tilak Varma c & b Chase 27 Sanju Samson c Pooran b Shepherd 13 Hardik Pandya c Holder b Shepherd 14 Axar Patel c Shepherd b Holder 13 Arshdeep Singh b Shepherd 8 Kuldeep Yadav lbw b Shepherd 0 Yuzvendra Chahal not out 0 Mukesh Kumar not out 4 Extras: (B-4, W-7) 11 Total: ( For nine in 20 overs) 165 Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-17, 3-66, 4-87, 5-130, 6-140, 7-149, 8-149, 9-161 Bowling: Akeal Hosein 4-0-24-2, Kyle Mayers 1-0-4-0, Jason Holder 4-0-36-2, Alzarri Joseph 3-0-41-0, Roston Chase 4-0-25-1, Romario Shepherd 4-0-31-4. MORE
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cricket-West Indies level ODI series with six-wicket win over India
Captain Shai Hope's 50 powers West Indies to 6-wicket victory against India in 2nd ODI
"We didn't bat the way we were supposed to": Indian captain Pandya after losing to WI
Indian Footwear and Leather industry a major foreign exchange earner: Piyush Goyal
"India is looking at the bigger picture": Rahul Dravid after India lose to West Indies