Fifth ODI Scoreboard: India vs West Indies

Scoreboard of the fifth and final T20 International between India and the West Indies here on Sunday. Scoreboard: India: Yashasvi Jaiswal c & b Hosein 5 Shubman Gill lbw b Hosein 9 Suryakumar Yadav lbw b Holder 61 Tilak Varma c & b Chase 27 Sanju Samson c Pooran b Shepherd 13 Hardik Pandya c Holder b Shepherd 14 Axar Patel c Shepherd b Holder 13 Arshdeep Singh b Shepherd 8 Kuldeep Yadav lbw b Shepherd 0 Yuzvendra Chahal not out 0 Mukesh Kumar not out 4 Extras: (B-4, W-7) 11 Total: ( For nine in 20 overs) 165 Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-17, 3-66, 4-87, 5-130, 6-140, 7-149, 8-149, 9-161 Bowling: Akeal Hosein 4-0-24-2, Kyle Mayers 1-0-4-0, Jason Holder 4-0-36-2, Alzarri Joseph 3-0-41-0, Roston Chase 4-0-25-1, Romario Shepherd 4-0-31-4. MORE

