MCD to remove 'mini garbage mountains' under cleanliness campaign

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Sunday said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will work towards removing ''mini garbage mountains'' and beautifying those areas.

The MCD has started a cleanliness campaign to clean all the 250 wards of the city, she told a press conference and added that in the coming years, ''you would find Delhi as neat and tidy as London and New York are''.

Oberoi said that ''at some places, mini garbage mountains come up as people throw garbage there''. ''We will remove those mountains and beautify those areas,'' she added.

She said that teams have been formed to survey areas and upload pictures on the MCD app, following which they will be cleaned.

''Under the BJP, Delhi got three garbage mountains in 15 years. Cleaning Delhi was one of the 10 guarantees of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Today is the second day of the 'Ab Dilli Hogi Saaf' campaign,'' the mayor said and added that the campaign will run through the year.

''Teams have been constituted, consisting of 3,000 individuals, and each team would inspect 50 lanes. If a team's member sees garbage lying in the lane, then they will upload a picture of it on the MCD app. MCD workers will clean these points immediately,'' she said.

Oberoi said deputy commissioners will be instructed to identify all garbage points under their zone.

''There are a few vulnerable points throughout Delhi where people dump their garbage regularly and turn them into small mountains of garbage, these vulnerable points will be inspected and cleaned daily so that garbage doesn't get accumulated there,'' she added.

