Left Menu

MCD to remove 'mini garbage mountains' under cleanliness campaign

We will remove those mountains and beautify those areas, she added.She said that teams have been formed to survey areas and upload pictures on the MCD app, following which they will be cleaned.Under the BJP, Delhi got three garbage mountains in 15 years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2023 23:12 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 23:06 IST
MCD to remove 'mini garbage mountains' under cleanliness campaign
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Sunday said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will work towards removing ''mini garbage mountains'' and beautifying those areas.

The MCD has started a cleanliness campaign to clean all the 250 wards of the city, she told a press conference and added that in the coming years, ''you would find Delhi as neat and tidy as London and New York are''.

Oberoi said that ''at some places, mini garbage mountains come up as people throw garbage there''. ''We will remove those mountains and beautify those areas,'' she added.

She said that teams have been formed to survey areas and upload pictures on the MCD app, following which they will be cleaned.

''Under the BJP, Delhi got three garbage mountains in 15 years. Cleaning Delhi was one of the 10 guarantees of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Today is the second day of the 'Ab Dilli Hogi Saaf' campaign,'' the mayor said and added that the campaign will run through the year.

''Teams have been constituted, consisting of 3,000 individuals, and each team would inspect 50 lanes. If a team's member sees garbage lying in the lane, then they will upload a picture of it on the MCD app. MCD workers will clean these points immediately,'' she said.

Oberoi said deputy commissioners will be instructed to identify all garbage points under their zone.

''There are a few vulnerable points throughout Delhi where people dump their garbage regularly and turn them into small mountains of garbage, these vulnerable points will be inspected and cleaned daily so that garbage doesn't get accumulated there,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
2
Saudi Arabia appoints non-resident ambassador for Palestinian territories 

Saudi Arabia appoints non-resident ambassador for Palestinian territories 

 Saudi Arabia
3
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global
4
Skin cancer screening guidelines can seem confusing – three skin cancer researchers explain when to consider getting checked

Skin cancer screening guidelines can seem confusing – three skin cancer rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023