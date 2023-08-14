Aditya-L1: India's first space-based solar observatory getting ready for launch

India's first space-based solar observatory, Aditya-L1, is getting ready to embark on a mission to study our life-giving star and unravel the mysteries surrounding it.

Aditya-L1 will be strategically positioned in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, offering a continuous and unobstructed view of the Sun.

From this special vantage point, the observatory will study the photons and the solar wind ions and electrons emitted by the Sun, and the associated interplanetary magnetic field. The spacecraft carries seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic and particle and magnetic field detectors.

While four payloads will directly view the Sun and the remaining three payloads will carry out in-situ studies of particles and fields at L1, providing important scientific studies of the propagatory effect of solar dynamics.

The major science objectives of Aditya-L1's mission are:

The mission will uncover the intricate dynamics of the upper solar atmosphere - the chromosphere and the enigmatic corona.

Study of chromospheric and coronal heating, physics of the partially ionized plasma, initiation of the coronal mass ejections, and solar flares.

Aditya-L1 will provide crucial data for comprehending the movement and dynamics of particles emitted by the Sun.

Unravelling the physics behind the heating of the solar corona is a central mission objective, with potential implications for understanding the Sun's behaviour.

The observatory will gather temperature, velocity, and density data to paint a comprehensive picture of the coronal and coronal loop plasma.

Aditya-L1 aims to explore the development, dynamics, and origin of CMEs, shedding light on their complex nature.

By observing processes across multiple layers – from the chromosphere to the extended corona – the mission seeks to trace the sequence of events leading to solar eruptive phenomena.

The spacecraft will provide crucial insights into the magnetic field's topology and measurements in the solar corona.

Aditya-L1's findings on the origin, composition, and dynamics of the solar wind will contribute to understanding space weather's driving forces.