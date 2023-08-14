Hubble telescope captures cosmic leviathan | Check out this picture

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope captured this breathtaking celestial spectacle, revealing the majestic galaxy cluster 2MASX J05101744-4519179 in all its glory. This distant cosmic leviathan, visible as a crowd of oval shapes, radiates brilliantly at X-ray wavelengths.

Located in the constellation Pictor, approximately 2.6 billion light-years away from Earth, 2MASX J05101744-4519179 is a truly massive galaxy cluster. The observation of clusters can advance our understanding of the intricate interplay between dark and luminous matter within these vast cosmic conglomerates. Furthermore, it unveils the awe-inspiring natural phenomenon called gravitational lensing, where the cluster's immense gravity acts as a cosmic telescope, magnifying objects in the far reaches of space.

Identifying the location of these gravitational lenses can also facilitate future observations not only with Hubble but also with the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope.

This masterpiece is a result of the collaborative efforts of two of Hubble's cutting-edge instruments - Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) and the Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS). These instruments offer high sensitivity and excel in capturing images across various parts of the electromagnetic spectrum, enabling researchers to explore a wide array of scientific inquiries. While WFC3 spans the spectrum from ultraviolet to visible light and the near infrared, ACS is optimized for visible-light observations.

Our ESA/Hubble Picture of the Week brings you a clear view of a truly massive galaxy cluster. Find out more: https://t.co/eGWYe7CmU6 and 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/PJqIv5OXvG — HUBBLE (@HUBBLE_space) August 14, 2023

The Hubble Space Telescope is one of the most iconic and influential astronomical observatories ever launched into space. Observations made by the telescope have led to numerous groundbreaking discoveries, revolutionizing our understanding of the universe.

From unravelling the age of the universe to revealing the dynamics of distant galaxies, Hubble's contribution has been immense in shaping the course of modern astrophysics.