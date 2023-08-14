WHO-organised global summit on traditional medicines in Gujarat on August 17-18

A first-of-its-kind global summit on traditional medicines, organised by the WHO in Gujarat on August 17-18, will serve as a platform for experts to delve into the latest scientific advancements in the sector with the ultimate goal of ensuring health for all, a minister said on Monday.

The summit at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar is co-hosted by the Ministry of Ayush.

Union Minister of State for Ayush Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai said the meet will take into account the vast experience and expertise of the country and serve as a platform for experts and practitioners to delve into the latest scientific advancements and evidence-based knowledge in the sector, with the ultimate goal of ensuring health and well-being for all.

Speaking about the event at a press conference jointly organised by the Ministry of Ayush and the World Health Organization (WHO), the minister said the summit's outcome will be a declaration, which will assist WHO in shaping the future of its global centre for traditional medicine.

''It is very natural that after the foundation laying ceremony of the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar last year, we are going to witness this first global event in India. It testifies to the multi-dimensional strides taken by various traditional medicine systems of our country in the recent past,'' he said.

''By blending traditional practices with contemporary practices aided by visionary policies and digital initiatives, India has demonstrated a path for achieving universal health coverage (UHIC) through traditional medicine systems,'' he added.

Manoj Jhalani, Director, Department of Health Systems Development, WHO South East Asia Regional Centre, stated that the summit is expected to develop a roadmap toward creating a more holistic and healthier world for future generations by recognizing the interconnectedness between human health, planetary harmony, and technological advancement.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will inaugurate the event in the presence of Union Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal.

G20 health ministers, regional directors of WHO and eminent invitees from countries across WHO's six regions are expected to attend the event along with scientists, practitioners of traditional medicine, health workers and members of civil society organisations.

An array of distinguished speakers will be spearheading discussions on key focus areas -- research, evidence and learning: policy, data and regulation; innovation and digital health; and biodiversity, equity and traditional (healthcare) knowledge.

Another added milestone will be the exhibition of traditional systems of medicine from across the globe. This exhibition serves as a comprehensive display of traditional medicine worldwide and will showcase the interconnectedness of traditional medicine with the natural environment in the form of Kalpavriksha', along with scientific and technological advancements spearheaded by various regional centres of WHO and the Ministry of Ayush.

The WHO has been collaborating with member countries in the region to strengthen pharmacovigilance and research capacity and set benchmarks for training and practices in several traditional medicine systems in the region to assess the efficacy of products, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia, told PTI separately.

The countries in the region are at the forefront of the global momentum on traditional and complementary medicines, reflecting their commitment to leverage the potential of traditional and complementary medicines to achieve national, regional and global goals.

''More needs to be done to integrate safe and effective traditional medicine into health systems to help meet health needs of the people throughout the life course. An evidence-based approach is crucial for the coexistence of traditional medicine guiding decisions and effective modalities and integration methods. ''The WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar and this Traditional Medicine Summit will accelerate efforts to harness the men's potential of traditional medicine to achieve health for all,'' Khetrapal Singh said.

The ministry will also be organising yoga and meditation sessions at the Convention Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)