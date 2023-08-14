Left Menu

Typhoon approaches western Japan, threatening to bring heavy rain and high winds during holiday week

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 14-08-2023 17:01 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 16:44 IST
Typhoon approaches western Japan, threatening to bring heavy rain and high winds during holiday week
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

A powerful typhoon was approaching Japan's main archipelago of Honshu on Monday, threatening to hit large areas of western and central Japan with heavy rain and high winds, as many people were travelling for a Buddhist holiday week.

Typhoon Lan was packing winds of up to 126 kph (78 mph) as it headed northwest over the Pacific Ocean south of Cape Shionomisaki in the central Japanese prefecture of Wakayama, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The typhoon is expected to make landfall on Tuesday morning, cut across the region, and veer east toward Hokkaido over waters between Japan and the Korean Peninsula, the JMA said.

The typhoon, arriving in the middle of the Bon Buddhist holiday week, is expected to affect many Japanese travelling to visit their families and relatives, as transportation and event operators in the typhoon's predicted path have decided to suspend services through Tuesday.

Central Japan Railway Co. said Shinkansen “bullet” train operations between Nagoya in central Japan and Okayama in western Japan will be suspended, and services between Tokyo and Nagoya will also be largely reduced. Expressways in the region will be also closed, and hundreds of domestic flights will be grounded on Tuesday.

Representatives from several prefectures in central and western Japan who had planned to attend an annual memorial marking the August 15 end of World War II have cancelled their trips to Tokyo.

The scheduled games in Japan's hugely popular annual national high school baseball tournament, held at Koshien stadium in Hyogo prefecture, will be postponed from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The JMA predicted up to 45 centimeters (17.7 inches) of rainfall would hit the Tokai region in central Japan over the next 24 hours through Tuesday evening. It urged residents in the area to avoid inessential outings and to use caution against mudslides, flooding, and thunderstorms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023