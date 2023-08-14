New OPD services start at Employees'' State Insurance Corporation Hospital in Mumbai

Members of Parliament Gopal Shetty and Gajanan Kirtikar inaugurated the new OPD services at the Employees' State Insurance Corporation Hospital at Andheri in Mumbai on Monday.

The MPs also laid foundation of the EPFO Staff Quarters at Borivali virtually, an official release said. Director General of ESIC Rajendra Kumar was present.

The OPD services at ESIC Hospital, Andheri will augment and strengthen the medical infrastructure of ESIC in Maharashtra and will cater to the medical needs of insured workers and their family members, the release said.

Around 25 lakh ESI beneficiaries of Mumbai area will benefit due to the start of OPD services. The project cost of the upgradation of this hospital is Rs. 260 crores.

In 2018, after a fire accident at ESIC Hospital in Andheri, the hospital operation was temporarily shifted to ESIS Hospital in Kandivali.

The EPFO Staff Quarters Complex, Borivali will be built on 7441 sq mtr land with a project cost of Rs 566 crores. This housing project will cater to the residential needs of around 1900 staff of EPFO, the release said.

