Science News Roundup: Russia's moon craft starts processing first data - space agency
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 18:29 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Russia's moon craft starts processing first data - space agency
Russia on Sunday switched on the scientific instruments aboard its lunar lander and scientists began processing its first data as the space craft sped towards the moon in a bid to be first to find ice on the Earth's only natural satellite. The Russian Luna-25 mission, the first since 1976, is racing against India, which launched its Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander last month, to complete a soft landing on the moon's south pole where scientists believe there are pockets of water ice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Earth
- Chandrayaan-3 lunar
- Russia
- Russian
- moon craft
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Singapore's Earth Observation satellite, six other satellites launched today on PSLV-C56 rocket separated; mission accomplished, says ISRO.
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes off Central America coast - USGS
Cricket-West Indies level ODI series with six-wicket win over India
Captain Shai Hope's 50 powers West Indies to 6-wicket victory against India in 2nd ODI
"We didn't bat the way we were supposed to": Indian captain Pandya after losing to WI