Left Menu

Four Australians, three Indonesians missing after boat loses contact off Aceh

Four Australian tourists and three Indonesian crew were missing off the eastern coast of Indonesia's Aceh province on Monday after their wooden speedboat lost contact in bad weather, the national rescue agency said. "We will continue the search operation on Tuesday morning," the head of Nias's rescue agency, Oktavianto, told Reuters. The four tourists were among a group of 12 Australians travelling to Banyak Island.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 14-08-2023 18:43 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 18:43 IST
Four Australians, three Indonesians missing after boat loses contact off Aceh
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Four Australian tourists and three Indonesian crew were missing off the eastern coast of Indonesia's Aceh province on Monday after their wooden speedboat lost contact in bad weather, the national rescue agency said. The 10-metre vessel was travelling from North Nias Island to Aceh's Banyak Island. The boat lost contact at around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

A search was under way on Monday but the operation was called off as night fell. "We will continue the search operation on Tuesday morning," the head of Nias's rescue agency, Oktavianto, told Reuters.

The four tourists were among a group of 12 Australians travelling to Banyak Island. The other eight were in another boat. Accidents involving boats are common in Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands, as lax safety standards often allow vessels to be overloaded without adequate life-saving equipment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023