With G20 presidency, India can nudge decision-making in trade, finance towards equitable progress: President

India has regained its rightful place on the world stage and enhanced its standing in the international order, President Droupadi Murmu said on Monday, asserting that with the G20 presidency, the country can nudge decision-making in trade and finance towards equitable progress.

In her address to the nation on the eve of India's 77th Independence Day, the president said as the grouping represents two-third of the world population, this is a unique opportunity to help shape global discourse in the right direction.

She said India has not only regained its rightful place on the world stage, but it has also enhanced its standing in the international order.

''During my visits and interactions with members of the Indian diaspora, I have observed a new confidence in the India story. India is playing a crucial role in promoting developmental and humanitarian goals around the world,'' she said.

''With the G20 presidency, India can nudge decision-making in trade and finance towards equitable progress. Beyond trade and finance, matters of human development too are on the agenda,'' Murmu said.

She said there were many global issues that concern all humanity and are not limited by geographical boundaries. ''I am confident that with India's proven leadership in dealing with global issues, member-nations will be able to advance effective action on these fronts,'' the president said.

Murmu also said that there is a first-of-its-kind campaign to encourage people's participation in such diplomatic activity. ''What is notable in India's presidency of the G20 is the way this diplomatic activity has been taken to the grassroots. There has been a first-of-its-kind campaign to encourage people's participation...all the citizens are enthusiastic about events related to the G20,'' she said.

The president said this enthusiasm, along with a sense of empowerment, is possible because the nation has been taking great strides on all fronts.

''India's economy has proven to be not only resilient during turbulent times but is also a beacon of hope for others. The world economy is passing through a delicate stage, as the (Covid) pandemic has been followed by international events that have added to the air of uncertainty. Yet, the government has been able to navigate the stormy waters very well,'' she said.

Murmu said India has converted challenges into opportunities and has recorded high GDP growth. ''Farmers have contributed significantly to our economic growth, and the nation feels indebted to them,'' she said.

''Inflation at the global level remains a cause for worry. But in India, the government and the Reserve Bank have managed to contain it. The government has succeeded in protecting the common people from high inflation while also providing a more extensive security cover to the poor. The world looks up to India for global economic growth,'' she said.

The government has adopted a two-pronged strategy to ensure continued economic progress -- sustained push to enterprise to give a boost to employment opportunities and proactive and expanded welfare initiatives for the needy, President Murmu said.

''Giving priority to the deprived remains the focus of our policies and actions that have lifted a large number of people out of poverty in the last decade,'' she said.

''Similarly, there are specific programmes to improve the conditions of tribals and encourage them to join the journey of progress. I appeal to our tribal brothers and sisters to enrich their traditions while embracing modernity,'' the president said.

Talking about India's advancement in space programme, she said the aspirations of 'new India' have infinite dimensions and that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) keeps scaling new heights and setting higher benchmarks of excellence.

''This year, ISRO launched Chandrayaan-3, and its lander named 'Vikram' and its rover named 'Pragyan' are slated to land on the moon in the next few days. It will be a proud moment for all of us, and I look forward to it,'' she said. ''But the mission to the moon is only a stepping stone for our future space programmes. We have to go far ahead,'' the president said.

She said scientists and technologists are bringing laurels to the country with their work in space and also on Earth.

''To foster the spirit of research, innovation and entrepreneurship, the government is setting up the Anusandhan National Research Foundation, with an amount of Rs 50,000 crore for next five years. The foundation will seed, grow and promote research and development in our colleges, universities and research institutions,'' the president said.

