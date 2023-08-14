Rare megastorms reveal puzzling ammonia anomalies on Saturn

A new study of the mysterious megastorms that sporadically grace Saturn's atmosphere has revealed disturbances in the distribution of ammonia gas deep within the gas giant's atmosphere.

The findings, made using data from the National Science Foundation's Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA), challenge the current understanding of gas giants, raising profound questions about their distinct characteristics and the mechanisms governing megastorms on planets other than Earth.

Unlike Earth's hurricanes, which rely on the warm oceans for their energy, Saturn's megastorms are not influenced by oceans. To investigate the enigmatic weather patterns of the gas giant, the team had to probe the intricate layers below Saturn's visible clouds that remain hidden from the human eye.

The radio capabilities of the Very Large Array enabled researchers to peer beyond Saturn's cloud-laden troposphere, leading to the discovery of unexpected anomalies in the concentration of ammonia gas in the planet's atmosphere. These anomalies, tied to past megastorm occurrences in Saturn's northern hemisphere, puzzled the team.

Researchers observed that ammonia concentrations were lower at mid-altitudes but became enriched at lower altitudes. The team believed that the processes of precipitation and re-evaporation were the culprits behind the transportation of ammonia from the upper to lower atmospheric layers. Interestingly, this effect could persist for centuries.

Further, the study revealed stark dissimilarities between Saturn and its immediate neighbour Jupiter. Despite both being primarily composed of hydrogen gas, Jupiter's tropospheric anomalies have been tied to its zones - whitish bands - and belts - darkish bands, and are not caused by storms like they are on Saturn.

These findings could have implications for future research.

"Understanding the mechanisms of the largest storms in the Solar System puts the theory of hurricanes into a broader cosmic context, challenging our current knowledge and pushing the boundaries of terrestrial meteorology," said Cheng Li, an astronomer at the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, and the lead author of the study.