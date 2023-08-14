Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes India-Bangladesh border - USGS
Reuters | Dhaka | Updated: 14-08-2023 20:49 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 20:47 IST
- Country:
- Bangladesh
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck near the border of northeast India and Bangladesh on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The quake was estimated at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), and was 18 km northwest of Karimganj in northeast India's Assam state, USGS added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- USGS
- Karimganj
- Bangladesh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cricket-West Indies level ODI series with six-wicket win over India
Captain Shai Hope's 50 powers West Indies to 6-wicket victory against India in 2nd ODI
"We didn't bat the way we were supposed to": Indian captain Pandya after losing to WI
"We got one win, to take the series": WI skipper Shai Hope after leveling series to 1-1 against India
Indian Footwear and Leather industry a major foreign exchange earner: Piyush Goyal