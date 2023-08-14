Left Menu

Reuters | Dhaka | Updated: 14-08-2023 20:49 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 20:47 IST
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes India-Bangladesh border - USGS
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck near the border of northeast India and Bangladesh on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was estimated at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), and was 18 km northwest of Karimganj in northeast India's Assam state, USGS added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

