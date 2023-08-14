Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes India-Bangladesh border - USGS

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck near the border of northeast India and Bangladesh on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was estimated at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), and was 18 km northwest of Karimganj in northeast India's Assam state, USGS added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)