Left Menu

Study finds imaging system that takes diagnosis step further

Recognising the benefits of imaging and spectroscopy, UBCO's Integrated Optics Laboratory (IOL) researchers developed imaging systems that use terahertz radiation.

ANI | Updated: 14-08-2023 21:27 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 21:27 IST
Study finds imaging system that takes diagnosis step further
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Recognising the benefits of imaging and spectroscopy, UBCO's Integrated Optics Laboratory (IOL) researchers developed imaging systems that use terahertz radiation. Medical imaging, such as X-rays, CT scans, MRIs, and ultrasounds, gives doctors new perspectives and a better understanding of what's going on inside a patient's body. These machines can visualise many unseen ailments and diseases by using various types of waves.

This imaging is useful for healthcare professionals in making accurate diagnoses, but spectroscopy adds even more detail. Spectroscopy can be used to identify biomolecules within specimens based on their absorption signatures in the electromagnetic spectrum. Terahertz radiation is found in the electromagnetic spectrum, with frequencies ranging from radio waves to visible light. This paves the way for fast and accurate terahertz characterizations of biological specimens, which can eventually aid in the development of effective cancer detection technologies.

"By working with terahertz radiation, we're able to glean details on the underlying characteristics of biological specimens," explained Alexis Guidi, a School of Engineering master's student and lead author of a new study published in Scientific Reports. "This insight comes from the nature of terahertz radiation, which is intricately sensitive to the biomolecular make-up of cells."

Nonetheless, according to Dr Jonathan Holzman, IOL Principal Investigator and Electrical Engineering Professor, there are pressing challenges in developing these terahertz systems. "The characteristics of terahertz radiation that make it an effective probe of cin terms of its long wavelengths, also make it challenging to focus and resolve in images. Our recent work solved this by demonstrating terahertz spectroscopy can show a resolution approaching the cellular scale." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023