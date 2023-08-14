Hope for an end to years of development wait: Sarpanches of China border villages

Lack of quality education, healthcare, and livelihood opportunities have forced many residents of villages along the India-China border to migrate to cities, with only a handful returning.

The sarpanches (village heads) of these areas are now pinning their hopes on the promising Vibrant Villages Programme of the Narendra Modi government. Approved on February 15, this initiative aims to develop infrastructure and provide employment opportunities to curb migration. Officials believe that this will not only strengthen security along the India-China border but also empower border villages.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, who facilitated over 200 sarpanches from Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and the Union Territory of Ladakh, said the government is committed to transforming India's ''last villages'' into the ''first villages'' of the nation.

The focus of the programme is on tapping on creating employment opportunities, establishing all-weather road connectivity, robust communication network, improving drinking water supply, enhancing education and healthcare facilities, and harnessing solar and wind energy potential to provide uninterrupted electricity to these remote villages.

Munda highlighted a unique initiative where 17 ministers from the Modi government have spent a night in border villages to understand the situation firsthand.

''This is a proud moment for us. This is the first time that representatives from border villages who guard our country shoulder to shoulder with our defence forces have been invited to be part of the Independence Day celebrations in the national capital,'' he said.

The sarpanch of Mana village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, Pitambar Singh, expressed hope that the Vibrant Village Programme would address their issues. ''We live at a height of 11,000 feet. Earlier, officials would not even come to villages and make entries into their registers sitting in their offices. Lack of development and employment opportunities forced a number of people to migrate to cities. But we hope the problem will be resolved with the government committing to working at the grassroots under the Vibrant Village Programme. We can already see interaction happening between the administration and communities now,'' Singh said.

''Border villages have a lot of untapped tourism potential. From a child to an elderly, everyone in my village is a born artisan. A lot can be done in terms of skill development. People from the five states chosen for VVP can learn a lot from each other through exchange programmes,'' he said.

Kokam Kani from Taba village in Arunachal Pradesh emphasised the lack of communication networks and basic facilities in his area. ''In our circle in Kurung Kumey district, only the headquarters and the circle headquarters are connected through a road. There is still no road connectivity to villages. People have migrated to cities such as Itanagar and other parts of the country owing to the lack of development. If this programme is successfully implemented in the border areas, these people will surely come back and protect their land,'' Kani said.

Pradeep Kumar, the head of Batseri village in Himachal Pradesh, highlighted the importance of the VVP in countering China's infrastructure lure. ''This (VVP) programme will effectively counter this issue. We hope that the border villages will get all the basic facilities that haven't reached them in 70 years,'' Kumar said.

