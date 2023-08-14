Left Menu

All you need to know about upcoming 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 14-08-2023 22:11 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 22:11 IST
All you need to know about upcoming 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse
Image Credit: NASA/Bill Dunford

In just two months, on October 14, skywatchers are set to witness a mesmerizing cosmic spectacle known as the "ring of fire" or annular solar eclipse. This solar eclipse will be visible to millions of people in the Western Hemisphere.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth while it is at its farthest point from Earth. Because the Moon is farther away from Earth, it appears smaller than the Sun and partially covers the star, creating a "ring of fire" effect in the sky.

The October 2023 annular solar eclipse will be visible in parts of the United States, Mexico, and many countries in South and Central America. Just like any solar eclipse, it's crucial to be cautious when observing a Ring of Fire eclipse. Avoid looking directly at the Sun during any eclipse as it can cause permanent damage to your eyes.

NASA suggests putting protective eyewear, such as certified solar viewing glasses, or using indirect viewing methods, like pinhole projectors to enjoy this celestial event.

 

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023