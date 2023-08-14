All you need to know about upcoming 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse

In just two months, on October 14, skywatchers are set to witness a mesmerizing cosmic spectacle known as the "ring of fire" or annular solar eclipse. This solar eclipse will be visible to millions of people in the Western Hemisphere.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth while it is at its farthest point from Earth. Because the Moon is farther away from Earth, it appears smaller than the Sun and partially covers the star, creating a "ring of fire" effect in the sky.

The October 2023 annular solar eclipse will be visible in parts of the United States, Mexico, and many countries in South and Central America. Just like any solar eclipse, it's crucial to be cautious when observing a Ring of Fire eclipse. Avoid looking directly at the Sun during any eclipse as it can cause permanent damage to your eyes.

NASA suggests putting protective eyewear, such as certified solar viewing glasses, or using indirect viewing methods, like pinhole projectors to enjoy this celestial event.