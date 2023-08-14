Left Menu

Coimbatore's 'Media Tree', Victoria Town Hall illuminated in tricolour theme on eve of 77th I-Day

The 19th century Victoria Town Hall and a nearly 11-metre-high metallic steel tower topped with a curved LED screen -- dubbed as Media Tree -- in Coimbatore have been lit up in tricolour theme on the eve of the 77th Independence Day.The eye-catching Media Tree, raised at the Thomas Park junction as part of a Smart City project to develop model roads, was recently inaugurated.

The 19th century Victoria Town Hall and a nearly 11-metre-high metallic steel tower topped with a curved LED screen -- dubbed as 'Media Tree' -- in Coimbatore have been lit up in tricolour theme on the eve of the 77th Independence Day.

The eye-catching 'Media Tree, raised at the Thomas Park junction as part of a Smart City project to develop model roads, was recently inaugurated. It has been erected in the city's posh Race Course Road area to disseminate public information and double up as an entertainment platform.

''A trial was done earlier to display content in sync with the Independence Day, and today evening the 'Media Tree' was lit up in a tricolour theme on the eve of the 77th Independence Day. On the curved screen, the national flag has been displayed while the over 5,000 LED nodes embedded in the steel structure have been programmed to display the tricolour pattern dynamically,'' a senior official of Coimbatore Smart City Limited told PTI.

As part of the celebrations, the historic Victoria Town Hall too has been illuminated in a tricolour theme.

''The Town Hall building is one of the oldest heritage buildings of Coimbatore that was built in 1890s to serve as a meeting hall of the then Coimbatore Municipality. It stands right next to the Coimbatore Municipal Office Building which itself is another heritage landmark,'' the official said.

Lot of people gathered in the evening near the 'Media Tree' after the 'flag' was displayed on the curved screen and the tower was lit up in the theme of the Independence Day, he added.

An official from the third-party company who worked on the project has said the 'Media Tree' is about 11.6 metres high and the diameter of the curved LED structure mounted on the tower is 9.08 metre, while the height of the screen is 2.4 metre. There are over 5,000 LED nodes embedded in it, producing a dazzling colour effect.

The 360-degree LED display on the top of the 'Media Tree' is a ''naked eye 3D display which is being used in a public space for the first time in India'', according to information shared by the Coimbatore Smart City Limited (CSCL).

Both Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation and CSCL officials are hopeful that the 'Media Tree' and the two model roads will become major tourist attractions in the city.

