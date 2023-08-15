Science News Roundup: Russia's moon craft starts processing first data - space agency
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Russia's moon craft starts processing first data - space agency
Russia on Sunday switched on the scientific instruments aboard its lunar lander and scientists began processing its first data as the space craft sped towards the moon in a bid to be first to find ice on the Earth's only natural satellite. The Russian Luna-25 mission, the first since 1976, is racing against India, which launched its Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander last month, to complete a soft landing on the moon's south pole where scientists believe there are pockets of water ice.
