Left Menu

Fiery explosion in Dominican Republic kills 2 and injures dozens others

She told the local TV station that the explosion occurred in a commercial area and greatly affected businesses near the city center.Firefighters were still battling the blaze early Monday evening as authorities ordered people to clear the area, warning that other buildings could collapse.

PTI | Santodomingo | Updated: 15-08-2023 04:22 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 04:22 IST
Fiery explosion in Dominican Republic kills 2 and injures dozens others

A powerful explosion rocked a town near the capital of the Dominican Republic on Monday, killing at least two people and injuring more than two dozen others, authorities said.

The explosion occurred at a bakery in the town of San Cristobal, which lies just west of Santo Domingo. Officials said the fire then spread to a hardware store located next door and a nearby furniture store. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the explosion.

Charred cars and debris from a couple of collapsed buildings lined the streets as thick black smoke rose from the town's center and prompted several businesses to evacuate while crowds gathered to film the incident.

The country's 911 system said at least two people died. Meanwhile, Pura Casilla, the governor of San Cristobal province, told Noticias SIN that at least 28 others were injured. She told the local TV station that the explosion occurred in a commercial area and greatly affected businesses near the city center.

Firefighters were still battling the blaze early Monday evening as authorities ordered people to clear the area, warning that other buildings could collapse.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans; What is 'Eris', the new Covid variant? and more

Health News Roundup: Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans; What...

 Global
3
Google Doodle Honors Pakistan Independence Day 2023 with Indus River Dolphin Images

Google Doodle Honors Pakistan Independence Day 2023 with Indus River Dolphin...

 Pakistan
4
Türkiye's First Female Astronomer Nüzhet Gökdoğan Honored in Google Doodle

Türkiye's First Female Astronomer Nüzhet Gökdoğan Honored in Google Doodle

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023