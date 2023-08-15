Govt working to increase number of 'Jan Aushadhi Kendra' from 10,000 to 25,000: PM Modi
The government is working to increase the number of 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' from 10,000 to 25,000, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.
Addressing the nation on the 77th Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said Jan Aushadhi Kendras have given new power to the people, especially the middle class.
''If someone is diagnosed with diabetes, then a monthly bill of Rs 3,000 gets accrued. Through Jan Aushadhi Kendras, the medicines that cost Rs 100, we are giving it at Rs 10 to Rs 15,'' he said.
Now the government has plans to increase the number of 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' from 10,000 to 25,000, he said.
'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' have been set up for making affordable generic medicines available for all.
