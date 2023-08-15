Left Menu

Typhoon Lan makes landfall in Japan, thousands told to seek safety

Nearly 900 flights in Japan were cancelled and 240,000 people were ordered to move to safety as a slow-moving typhoon made landfall early on Tuesday, cutting off power to tens of thousands of homes. Typhoon Lan, approaching from the Pacific Ocean, made landfall at the southern tip of Wakayama prefecture, some 400 km (250 miles) southwest of Tokyo, lashing much of central and western Japan with heavy rain and powerful winds.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2023 10:44 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 10:43 IST
Typhoon Lan makes landfall in Japan, thousands told to seek safety
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nearly 900 flights in Japan were cancelled and 240,000 people were ordered to move to safety as a slow-moving typhoon made landfall early on Tuesday, cutting off power to tens of thousands of homes.

Typhoon Lan, approaching from the Pacific Ocean, made landfall at the southern tip of Wakayama prefecture, some 400 km (250 miles) southwest of Tokyo, lashing much of central and western Japan with heavy rain and powerful winds. Authorities issued flood and landslide warnings, and some tornadoes formed.

Authorities said they had set up evacuation centres in safe buildings and high ground for residents across 11 prefectures whom the Fire and Disaster Management Agency told to seek shelter. As well as the disruption to flights, the dangerous rain and wind forced the closure of some roads and the suspension of dozens of train services.

The storm comes days after Typhoon Khanun hit Japan during its peak Obon holiday season, when many factories close and city-dwellers return to their home towns and villages. Over the next 24 hours, the central Tokai region - home of Toyota Motor - was expected to get about 350 mm (13.8 inches) of rain, nearly three times the average rainfall for the month of August.

Television footage showed gushing, swollen rivers. Homes and businesses suffered some water damage in Nara city and media reported several people were knocked down by the wind and hurt.

Power outages hit almost 90,000 households in central and western areas, utilities said. Seven & i said some 210 7-Eleven convenience store outlets were shut for safety reasons. Typhoon Lan had sustained winds of 150 kph (93 mph) and was moving northwest across the west of the main island of Honshu at around 15 kph (9 mph). It was forecast to reach the Sea of Japan by early Wednesday and move north, according to Japan's weather agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
2
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans; What is 'Eris', the new Covid variant? and more

Health News Roundup: Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans; What...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023