Science News Roundup: Russia's moon craft starts processing first data - space agency

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Russia's moon craft starts processing first data - space agency

Russia on Sunday switched on the scientific instruments aboard its lunar lander and scientists began processing its first data as the space craft sped towards the moon in a bid to be first to find ice on the Earth's only natural satellite. The Russian Luna-25 mission, the first since 1976, is racing against India, which launched its Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander last month, to complete a soft landing on the moon's south pole where scientists believe there are pockets of water ice.

(With inputs from agencies.)