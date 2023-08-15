Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Russia's moon craft starts processing first data - space agency

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2023 18:41 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 18:30 IST
Science News Roundup: Russia's moon craft starts processing first data - space agency
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Russia's moon craft starts processing first data - space agency

Russia on Sunday switched on the scientific instruments aboard its lunar lander and scientists began processing its first data as the space craft sped towards the moon in a bid to be first to find ice on the Earth's only natural satellite. The Russian Luna-25 mission, the first since 1976, is racing against India, which launched its Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander last month, to complete a soft landing on the moon's south pole where scientists believe there are pockets of water ice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global
3
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
4
Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather warnings

Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023