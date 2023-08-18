Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2023 17:57 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 17:33 IST
2038 dead due to floods, landslides, lightning since April 1: MHA data
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
As many as 2,038 people lost their lives due to floods, lightning and landslides this monsoon, with Bihar reporting the highest casualty figure of 518 and Himachal Pradesh 330.

According to the data prepared by the Union Home Ministry, 101 people went missing and 1,584 received injuries during the rains and floods from April 1 to August 17. As many as 335 districts were affected by the rains, landslides and lightning - 40 of them in Madhya Pradesh, 30 in Assam and 27 in Uttar Pradesh.

Twelve districts in Himachal Pradesh and seven districts in Uttarakhand were also hit by the monsoon floods and landslides.

Altogether 892 people drowned due to floods, 506 died due to lightning and 186 lost their lives due to landslides during this period, according to the home ministry data.

A total of 454 people also died due to various other reasons during the monsoon.

Besides Bihar and Himachal Pradesh, 165 people died due to rains, floods, landslides and lightning in Gujarat, 138 in Madhya Pradesh, 107 each in Karnataka and Maharashtra, 90 in Chhattisgarh and 75 in Uttarakhand.

A total of 160 teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in various states. Of them, 17 teams were deployed in Himachal Pradesh, 14 in Maharashtra, 12 each in Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, 10 each in Assam and West Bengal and 9 in Uttarakhand, according to the data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

