KEC International secures new orders worth Rs 1,007 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2023 17:54 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 17:54 IST
Engineering firm KEC International has bagged new orders worth Rs 1,007 crore, including for construction of a multi-speciality hospital.

Its civil business vertical secured an order for design, engineering, procurement and construction of a multi-speciality hospital in eastern India, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The company's transmission and distribution business secured an order for a 380 kV overhead transmission line project in the Middle East.

The cables business bagged orders from within the country and abroad.

''KEC International Ltd, an RPG Group company, has secured new orders of Rs 1,007 crore across its various businesses,'' the filing said.

''With these orders, our YTD (Year To Date) order intake stands at a record of over Rs 5,500 crore, registering a strong growth of 15 per cent from last year,'' Vimal Kejriwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of KEC International, said.

