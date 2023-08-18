Science News Roundup: India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races to lunar south pole; Russian spacecraft adjusts moon orbit in preparation for landing and more
The video, taken on Thursday just after the separation of the rocket's lander from the propulsion module, showed a close-up of craters as earth's only natural satellite spun round. Russian spacecraft adjusts moon orbit in preparation for landing Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft adjusted its orbit on Friday as it prepared to attempt the first landing near the south pole of the moon, space agency Roscosmos said.
India closes in on moon landing as Russia also races to lunar south pole
India's space agency on Friday released images of the moon taken from its Chandrayaan-3 space craft as it approaches the lunar south pole, a previously unexplored region thought to contain water ice where Russia is trying to land first. The video, taken on Thursday just after the separation of the rocket's lander from the propulsion module, showed a close-up of craters as earth's only natural satellite spun round.
Russian spacecraft adjusts moon orbit in preparation for landing
Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft adjusted its orbit on Friday as it prepared to attempt the first landing near the south pole of the moon, space agency Roscosmos said. "Today at 09:20 Moscow time (0620 GMT), the propulsion system of the automatic station performed an orbit correction lasting 40 seconds. Its goal is to provide the best conditions for the subsequent construction of a pre-landing orbit," Roscosmos said in a statement.
Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft enters lunar orbit -space agency
Russia's lunar spacecraft entered the moon's orbit on Wednesday, a major step towards the country's ambition of being the first to land on the moon's south pole in the search for frozen water. The Luna-25 entered the moon's orbit at 11:57 a.m. (0857 GMT), Russia's space corporate Roskosmos said.
