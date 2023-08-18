Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer Linde; 'I am evil': British nurse guilty of murdering seven newborn babies and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer Linde

U.S. respiratory equipment provider AdaptHealth said on Thursday its incoming CEO Crispin Teufel has been sued by former employer Linde, and is seeking to block the appointment for an unspecified time. The lawsuit, filed in the Connecticut district court, has petitioned to block Teufel from starting at AdaptHealth in September, as Linde seeks protection over confidential information and trade secrets.

'I am evil': British nurse guilty of murdering seven newborn babies

A British nurse, who penned a note stating "I am evil", was found guilty on Friday of murdering seven newborn babies and trying to kill another six in the neonatal unit of a hospital in northwest England where she worked. Lucy Letby, 33, was convicted of killing five baby boys and two baby girls at the Countess of Chester hospital and attacking other newborns, often while she was working night shifts, in 2015 and 2016.

Pfizer's updated COVID shot effective against 'Eris' variant in mice study

Pfizer Inc said on Thursday its updated COVID-19 shot, which is being tested against emerging variants, showed neutralizing activity against the "Eris" subvariant in a study conducted on mice. Pfizer, along with its German partner BioNTech SE, as well as other COVID-19 vaccine makers Moderna and Novavax have created versions of their shots, which are aimed at the XBB.1.5 subvariant.

Japan mothers' group fears Fukushima water release could revive health concerns

Waves crashing on a Japanese beach lashed a man and a woman wearing waders and hats as they demonstrated the use of a blue bucket to scoop some of the liquid into large plastic containers to be taken away and tested for radiation. Members of a group that tracks such levels in food and seawater, they fear Japan's plans to release treated radioactive water into the sea near the Fukushima nuclear plant could stir an anxiety among residents reminiscent of the 2011 disaster.

Moderna's updated COVID vaccine effective against 'Eris' variant in humans

Moderna said on Thursday an initial study data showed its updated COVID-19 vaccine to be effective against the "Eris" and "Fornax" subvariants in humans. The company expects the updated shot to be available, pending approval from health regulators in the United States, Europe and elsewhere, in the coming weeks for the fall vaccination season.

US CDC tracks new lineage of virus that causes COVID

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday that it was tracking a new, highly mutated lineage of the virus that causes COVID-19. The lineage is named BA.2.86, and has been detected in the United States, Denmark and Israel, the CDC said in a post on messaging platform X.

Boehringer to test obesity drug in three late-stage trials

Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim said on Thursday it would conduct three late-stage studies for its obesity drug candidate after it showed up to 19% weight loss after 46 weeks in a mid-stage trial. The private company plans to start enrollments for the trial of the drug, survodutide, which it co-invented with Danish biotech company Zealand Pharma, before the end of the year.

Red Cross set to end funding at 25 hospitals in Afghanistan

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is likely to end the financial running of 25 Afghan hospitals by the end of August due to funding constraints, a spokesperson told Reuters, amid growing concerns over a plunge in aid to Afghanistan. "Although we continue to engage with government ministries, donors, and organisations to find alternative sustainable support mechanisms for the hospital sector, the phase-out of the Hospital Program is expected to happen tentatively at the end of August," Diogo Alcantara, ICRC's spokesperson for Afghanistan, told Reuters on Thursday.

Blue Shield of California looks to cut reliance on CVS, taps Amazon

Blue Shield of California plans to stop using most of CVS Health's pharmacy benefit management services and work with others, including Amazon.com and Mark Cuban's drug firm, in a bid to reduce drug costs for its insurance plan members. The non-profit insurer, which serves roughly 4.8 million members, said on Thursday it now plans to tap five different partners for services typically provided by pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs), which negotiate drug prices with manufacturers.

Explainer-Extreme heat may mean using a different sunscreen

With world temperatures reaching record highs this summer, you may want to reconsider which sunscreen you are using, experts say. Sunscreens are not all the same. The two major types – mineral and chemical – handle the sun's ultraviolet (UV) rays differently, and during extremely hot weather, those differences can matter.

