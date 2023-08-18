Left Menu

Disruptions caused by rains temporary, tourists are welcome in Himachal Pradesh: Hoteliers' body

The total number of deaths in rain-related incidents in the state since Sunday night has increased to 75 with Shimla alone accounting for 22 fatalities.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 18-08-2023 19:39 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 19:39 IST
A Himachal Pradesh tourism and hoteliers association on Friday said disruptions caused by rains is a temporary phase, welcoming tourists to the state.

Road connectivity between Shimla and Chandigarh has been restored and added that tourism in the state would soon recover, the Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders Association told reporters at a press conference.

President of the association M K Seth called for an increase in air connectivity to tourists places in the state to increase tourist inflow.

''Lack of proper drainage system has resulted in damage to roads and even landslides. We have urged the state government to ensure proper drainage system, felling of dangerous trees posing risk and strengthening of weak retaining walls,'' he said.

There has been near-zero business in the capital city in the last 45 days and hoteliers are giving heavy discounts to tourists planning a trip to Shimla, said Prince Kukreja, vice president of the association.

Heavy rains have lashed the hill state since Sunday, triggering landslides in Shimla and several other districts. The total number of deaths in rain-related incidents in the state since Sunday night has increased to 75 with Shimla alone accounting for 22 fatalities. Since the onset of the monsoon on June 24, 217 persons have died in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh and 11,301 houses have been partially or completely damaged, according to the state emergency operation centre.

A total of 506 roads are still closed in the state and 408 transformers and 149 water supply schemes have been disrupted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

