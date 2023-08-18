Galaxies engage in enchanting slow dance 160 million light-years away

Two spiral galaxies, named NGC 5394 and NGC 5395, are engaged in a graceful gravitational dance in this breathtaking picture captured by the Gemini North 8-meter telescope, perched atop Maunakea in Hawaii, USA.

NGC 5394 and NGC 5395 are located about 160 million light-years away in the constellation Canes Venatici.

The image, a result of combining four different colours, provides a striking view of the intertwining galaxies as they elegantly whirl around each other. The gravitational interaction is creating a dazzling array of celestial sparks in the form of new stars, born within regions illuminated in a striking red hue – a result of hydrogen gas emission. These newborn stars drive the evolution of the galaxies.

Upon closer examination, the backdrop reveals a multitude of other galaxies, each engaged in their own celestial performances. These distant specks of light remind us of the vastness of the universe and the intricate choreography of cosmic forces that shape its evolution.

The dark dust lanes mark gas that will eventually become stellar nurseries.

Happy #CouplesDay! If you like slow dances, then this one may be for you. NGC 5394 & NGC 5395 slowly whirl about each other in a gravitational twirl that sets off a flourish of sparks in the form of new stars. A single turn in their dance takes several hundred million years. pic.twitter.com/1HfO8hifyz — Chandra Observatory (@chandraxray) August 18, 2023

The Gemini North observatory is an indispensable tool for capturing such cosmic spectacles. Designed to excel in a wide variety of optical and infrared capabilities, the telescope allows astronomers to delve deep into the cosmos, unravelling the mysteries of cosmic evolution.

Gemini North is one of two identical telescopes in the International Gemini Observatory, which is operated by an international consortium of countries and institutions.