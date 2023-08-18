Left Menu

Galaxies engage in enchanting slow dance 160 million light-years away

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 18-08-2023 22:43 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 22:13 IST
Galaxies engage in enchanting slow dance 160 million light-years away
Image Credit: Gemini, NSF, OIR Lab, AURA;

Two spiral galaxies, named NGC 5394 and NGC 5395, are engaged in a graceful gravitational dance in this breathtaking picture captured by the Gemini North 8-meter telescope, perched atop Maunakea in Hawaii, USA.

NGC 5394 and NGC 5395 are located about 160 million light-years away in the constellation Canes Venatici.

The image, a result of combining four different colours, provides a striking view of the intertwining galaxies as they elegantly whirl around each other. The gravitational interaction is creating a dazzling array of celestial sparks in the form of new stars, born within regions illuminated in a striking red hue – a result of hydrogen gas emission. These newborn stars drive the evolution of the galaxies.

Upon closer examination, the backdrop reveals a multitude of other galaxies, each engaged in their own celestial performances. These distant specks of light remind us of the vastness of the universe and the intricate choreography of cosmic forces that shape its evolution.

The dark dust lanes mark gas that will eventually become stellar nurseries.

The Gemini North observatory is an indispensable tool for capturing such cosmic spectacles. Designed to excel in a wide variety of optical and infrared capabilities, the telescope allows astronomers to delve deep into the cosmos, unravelling the mysteries of cosmic evolution.

Gemini North is one of two identical telescopes in the International Gemini Observatory, which is operated by an international consortium of countries and institutions.

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultations at Camp David summit; Ukrainian drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic, Russia says and more

World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultatio...

 Global
2
BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

 Global
3
US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer Linde; Pfizer's updated COVID shot effective against 'Eris' variant in mice study and more

Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer L...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023