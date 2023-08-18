Left Menu

T'gana Chief Secy alerts Collectors over forecast of heavy rain in some districts

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-08-2023 22:41 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 22:41 IST
T'gana Chief Secy alerts Collectors over forecast of heavy rain in some districts
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari on Friday asked the Collectors of Adilabad, Nizamabad and other districts to be alert in view of the forecast of heavy rain.

She asked the concerned district Collectors to monitor the situation by setting up control rooms in Collectorates, an official release said.

The Met Centre of IMD here predicted heavy rain at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad on Friday and Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultations at Camp David summit; Ukrainian drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic, Russia says and more

World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultatio...

 Global
2
BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

 Global
3
US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer Linde; Pfizer's updated COVID shot effective against 'Eris' variant in mice study and more

Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer L...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023