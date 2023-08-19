China's Finance Ministry sets aside 1 billion yuan for flood relief

China's Finance Ministry, along with its Ministry of Emergency Management, will pre-appropriate 1 billion yuan ($137.36 million) in central natural disaster relief funds to focus on supporting flood disaster relief, a statement on the Ministry of Finance website said on Saturday.

The funds would be earmarked for areas such as Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Heilongjiang and Jilin, all of which have been impacted by significant flood-related damage recently, the statement added.

