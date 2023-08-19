Fatalities reported after Russian missile strike on Ukraine's Chernihiv - Zelenskiy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that people had been killed and wounded after a Russian missile struck a central square in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv.

"A Russian missile hit right in the center of the city, in our Chernihiv. A square, the polytechnic university, a theater," he posted on Telegram along with footage of the aftermath.

"An ordinary Saturday, which Russia turned into a day of pain and loss. There are dead, there are wounded." Zelenskiy did not specify the number of casualties.

