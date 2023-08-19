Fatalities reported after Russian missile strike on Ukraine's Chernihiv - Zelenskiy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that people had been killed and wounded after a Russian missile struck a central square in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv. "A Russian missile hit right in the center of the city, in our Chernihiv. There are dead, there are wounded." Zelenskiy did not specify the number of casualties.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that people had been killed and wounded after a Russian missile struck a central square in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv.
"A Russian missile hit right in the center of the city, in our Chernihiv. A square, the polytechnic university, a theater," he posted on Telegram along with footage of the aftermath.
"An ordinary Saturday, which Russia turned into a day of pain and loss. There are dead, there are wounded." Zelenskiy did not specify the number of casualties.
